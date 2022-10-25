Analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) was 13.18 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20869614 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WBD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Di Piazza Samuel A Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $18.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,001 and bolstered with 2,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

WBD traded an average of 24.43M shares per day over the past three months and 22.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 61.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 54.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.35 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.41B to a low estimate of $11.13B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated increase of 297.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.42B, an increase of 263.50% less than the figure of $297.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 272.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $44.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.