Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC): Selected Notes

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) closed the day trading at 36.80 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $36.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631515 shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

On August 04, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $37.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Schnorr Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares for $32.01 per share. The transaction valued at 48,015 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Chopin Brian M sold 8,500 shares of HCC for $289,000 on May 18. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,545 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Richardson Jack K., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,365 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 130,950 and left with 56,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $41.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCC traded about 745.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCC traded about 675.52k shares per day. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 3.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 9.50%.

Dividends & Splits

HCC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.7 and a low estimate of $4.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.53 and $8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.71. EPS for the following year is $5.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.04 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.