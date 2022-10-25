Are analysts optimistic about ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ON) stock?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed the day trading at 65.35 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $65.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5910173 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares for $68.01 per share. The transaction valued at 143,569 led to the insider holds 22,931 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares of ON for $341,250 on Aug 18. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 162,791 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 2,813 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 196,910 and left with 167,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ON traded about 7.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ON traded about 6.78M shares per day. A total of 434.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 17.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.