Are Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.20, down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215062 shares were traded. DNMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $2.46 per share. The transaction valued at 24,626 led to the insider holds 444,136 shares of the business.

Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of DNMR for $35,826 on Sep 19. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 454,136 shares after completing the transaction at $3.58 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Pratt Stuart W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $4.77 each. As a result, the insider received 477,200 and left with 1,419,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4655.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNMR traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.24M with a Short Ratio of 13.73, compared to 21.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.02% and a Short% of Float of 22.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $15.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.31M to a low estimate of $13.4M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.47M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.25M, an increase of 96.30% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.1M and the low estimate is $143M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.