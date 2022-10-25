Are Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) closed at 72.92 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $72.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11478651 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oracle Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $72.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on September 14, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Screven Edward sold 419,174 shares for $69.22 per share. The transaction valued at 29,015,224 led to the insider holds 2,492,613 shares of the business.

Screven Edward sold 280,826 shares of ORCL for $19,893,826 on Jun 28. The Chief Corporate Architect now owns 2,492,613 shares after completing the transaction at $70.84 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, CATZ SAFRA, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 980,000 shares for $69.80 each. As a result, the insider received 68,408,454 and left with 1,118,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $106.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORCL has traded an average of 8.13M shares per day and 9.78M over the past ten days. A total of 2.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Insiders hold about 42.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORCL is 1.28, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 58.80% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $5.9, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.44B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.03B and the low estimate is $51.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.