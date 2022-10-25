As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) offers stability

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed the day trading at 43.69 up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $43.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516809 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 274.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $46 from $56 previously.

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when SMITH GARY B sold 3,542 shares for $40.44 per share. The transaction valued at 143,242 led to the insider holds 390,582 shares of the business.

Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares of CIEN for $141,120 on Oct 17. The Sr. VP, General Counsel now owns 235,110 shares after completing the transaction at $40.32 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 80,640 and left with 23,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $78.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIEN traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIEN traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 149.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 3.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.