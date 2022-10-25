As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) offers stability

The closing price of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) was 2.96 for the day, down -18.01% from the previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656751 shares were traded. BEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5311, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9260.

Shares Statistics:

BEAT traded an average of 3.83M shares per day over the past three months and 592.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.86M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 102.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.41.