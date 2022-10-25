As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) offers stability

The closing price of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) was 0.38 for the day, down -17.46% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0802 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546115 shares were traded. LIZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lizhi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1875.

Shares Statistics:

LIZI traded an average of 285.36K shares per day over the past three months and 147.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LIZI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 490.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 636.57k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.61M to a low estimate of $81.61M. As of the current estimate, Lizhi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.12M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.88M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $342.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342.66M and the low estimate is $342.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.