Clene Inc. (CLNN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) was 1.10 for the day, down -20.86% from the previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635945 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0928.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Stevens John Henry bought 47,662 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 183,499 led to the insider holds 335,234 shares of the business.

Etherington Robert Dee sold 23,483 shares of CLNN for $110,840 on Jul 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 56,593 shares after completing the transaction at $4.72 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, MATLIN DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 74,610 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,271 and bolstered with 2,422,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 180.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9190.

Shares Statistics:

CLNN traded an average of 331.74K shares per day over the past three months and 157.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.96M. Insiders hold about 30.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 12.09, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.9.