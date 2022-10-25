Considering Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $37.94 in the prior trading day, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) closed at 39.39, up 3.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6395488 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Lillis Terrance bought 1,000 shares for $41.31 per share. The transaction valued at 41,310 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 495.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 493.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 7.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.65B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $8.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.