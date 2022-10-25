Considering Noble Corporation (NE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $34.13 in the prior trading day, Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) closed at 34.95, up 2.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499168 shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 169,200 shares for $33.29 per share. The transaction valued at 5,632,668 led to the insider holds 14,842,031 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 180,800 shares of NE for $5,982,672 on Oct 20. The 10% Owner now owns 15,011,231 shares after completing the transaction at $33.09 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,643,000 and left with 15,192,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $38.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.36M. Insiders hold about 21.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.