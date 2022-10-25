Considering NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $12.10 in the prior trading day, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed at 12.21, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 860336 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On May 13, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 13, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Green Energy New Technology In sold 10,000 shares for $11.56 per share. The transaction valued at 115,600 led to the insider holds 4,571,548 shares of the business.

Green Energy New Technology In sold 1,800 shares of SMR for $20,250 on Oct 17. The 10% Owner now owns 4,581,548 shares after completing the transaction at $11.25 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Green Energy New Technology In, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,327 shares for $11.11 each. As a result, the insider received 25,853 and left with 4,583,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 626.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 955.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 653.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.93M. Insiders hold about 36.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.