Considering Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $7.84 in the prior trading day, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed at 7.77, down -0.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1872561 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

On December 01, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 71,132 shares for $8.07 per share. The transaction valued at 574,035 led to the insider holds 262,854 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 71,133 shares of VTNR for $574,755 on Sep 13. The CEO and President now owns 333,986 shares after completing the transaction at $8.08 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 71,132 shares for $11.33 each. As a result, the insider received 805,926 and left with 476,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.12M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 9.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.75% and a Short% of Float of 22.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $984.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $505.83M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.19M, an estimated increase of 1,410.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $961.55M, an increase of 3,218.70% over than the figure of $1,410.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.06M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.78M, up 2,432.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.