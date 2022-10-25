Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) closed the day trading at 149.00 up 3.75% from the previous closing price of $143.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3176016 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $181 from $157 previously.

On March 09, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $200.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Jacobs David A. sold 1,346 shares for $162.80 per share. The transaction valued at 219,123 led to the insider holds 17,085 shares of the business.

Jacobs David A. sold 542 shares of DLTR for $85,604 on Apr 07. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 18,431 shares after completing the transaction at $157.94 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, HEINRICH DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 425 shares for $156.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,340 and bolstered with 3,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $177.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLTR traded about 2.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLTR traded about 1.88M shares per day. A total of 224.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DLTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 4.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.19. EPS for the following year is $9.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $10.73 and $8.51.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $6.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9B to a low estimate of $6.66B. As of the current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.44B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.32B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.87B and the low estimate is $29.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.