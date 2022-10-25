EDBL (Edible Garden AG Incorporated): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) closed at 0.57 in the last session, up 11.74% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1460918 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 1,592,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 875 shares of EDBL for $822 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,387,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,070 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,071 and bolstered with 1,591,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8319, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2398.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDBL traded on average about 317.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 37.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39M. Insiders hold about 36.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 153.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 58.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.