Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) closed the day trading at 24.70 up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $24.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502555 shares were traded. EPAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $23 from $22 previously.

On January 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Limberger Markus sold 3,000 shares for $16.19 per share. The transaction valued at 48,557 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Limberger Markus bought 3,000 shares of EPAC for $52,535 on Sep 21. The EVP, Operations now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.51 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Dillon Ricky T, who serves as the EVP-Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,955 shares for $22.41 each. As a result, the insider received 200,663 and left with 84,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enerpac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAC has reached a high of $24.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPAC traded about 464.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPAC traded about 493.12k shares per day. A total of 60.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.70M. Shares short for EPAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Dividends & Splits

EPAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.18. The current Payout Ratio is 7.00% for EPAC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $148.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.1M to a low estimate of $147.5M. As of the current estimate, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $145.43M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.3M and the low estimate is $594.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.