How is General Electric Company’s (NYSE: GE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) closed at 73.36 in the last session, up 0.74% from day before closing price of $72.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6789231 shares were traded. GE stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $113.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,895 led to the insider holds 15,943 shares of the business.

Reynolds Paula Rosput bought 1,200 shares of GE for $93,180 on May 06. The Director now owns 5,563 shares after completing the transaction at $77.65 per share. On May 06, another insider, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,025,826 shares for $34.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,481,289,706 and left with 3,931,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $116.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GE traded on average about 6.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 15.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GE is 0.32, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.94B to a low estimate of $18.14B. As of the current estimate, General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $19.25B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.59B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.15B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.2B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.27B and the low estimate is $78.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.