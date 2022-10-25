How is GrowGeneration Corp.’s (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) closed at 3.01 in the last session, down -7.67% from day before closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1632482 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRWG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.50 from $7 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2631, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1162.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRWG traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.36M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.