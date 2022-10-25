I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS).

The price of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) closed at 0.86 in the last session, up 4.89% from day before closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0401 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972893 shares were traded. ATOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.20 and its Current Ratio is at 35.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 26, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0920.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATOS traded on average about 559.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 398.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.57M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.61M with a Short Ratio of 20.12, compared to 16.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.22.