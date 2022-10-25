I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Metacrine Inc. (MTCR).

The price of Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) closed at 0.35 in the last session, down -9.87% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0381 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678824 shares were traded. MTCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3033.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Klassen Preston sold 44,748 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 22,472 led to the insider holds 922,510 shares of the business.

New Enterprise Associates 16, sold 459,700 shares of MTCR for $444,853 on Dec 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,563,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Behbahani Ali, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 459,700 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 444,853 and left with 2,563,257 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCR has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4926.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTCR traded on average about 484.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 195.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.04M. Insiders hold about 12.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 483.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 704.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$1.32.