In spite of Adient plc’s (NYSE:ADNT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at 33.57 up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $32.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636222 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adient plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on April 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On April 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Tiltmann Heather M sold 4,638 shares for $31.22 per share. The transaction valued at 144,819 led to the insider holds 29,649 shares of the business.

Dorlack Jerome J. sold 7,600 shares of ADNT for $237,783 on May 10. The EVP, Americas now owns 113,484 shares after completing the transaction at $31.29 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Dorlack Jerome J., who serves as the EVP, Americas of the company, sold 7,800 shares for $46.95 each. As a result, the insider received 366,203 and left with 110,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $50.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADNT has traded an average of 730.87K shares per day and 700.12k over the past ten days. A total of 94.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.14M. Shares short for ADNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.3B and the low estimate is $14.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.