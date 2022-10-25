In spite of Borr Drilling Limited’s (NYSE:BORR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at 3.97 up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320339 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Borr Drilling Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7701.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BORR has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 228.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.24M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.32% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 71.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.8M and the low estimate is $585.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.