In spite of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NGM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) closed at 4.45 down -2.84% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358066 shares were traded. NGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $4 from $42 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 80,000 shares for $3.79 per share. The transaction valued at 303,256 led to the insider holds 190,000 shares of the business.

GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 50,000 shares of NGM for $159,140 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 130,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, COLUMN GROUP L P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 984,161 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,286,174 and bolstered with 2,650,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGM has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.3524, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.4181.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NGM has traded an average of 824.80K shares per day and 3.09M over the past ten days. A total of 79.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.89 and -$3.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.88M, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.