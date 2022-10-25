In the case of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), what’s next?

The closing price of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) was 0.47 for the day, up 4.75% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0213 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679543 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on January 21, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

On July 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 44,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIDM has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6632.

Shares Statistics:

CIDM traded an average of 873.74K shares per day over the past three months and 704.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.39M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CIDM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.