In What Direction Will CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Goes From Here?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) closed the day trading at 11.51 up 9.62% from the previous closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902312 shares were traded. CECE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CECE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On April 29, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Liner David B bought 10,500 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 99,750 led to the insider holds 115,080 shares of the business.

Liner David B bought 4,500 shares of CECE for $42,300 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 104,580 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Nuggihalli Ramesh, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $10.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,099 and bolstered with 75,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CECO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CECE has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CECE traded about 300.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CECE traded about 238.93k shares per day. A total of 34.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.93M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CECE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 311.38k with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 1.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CECE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 1992 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CECE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $378.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $373.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.14M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.45M and the low estimate is $386.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.