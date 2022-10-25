In What Direction Will iQIYI Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) was 2.01 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27837083 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.80.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.80.Macquarie initiated its Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8393.

Shares Statistics:

IQ traded an average of 9.35M shares per day over the past three months and 12.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 867.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.78M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 61.03M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.