Invest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) closed at 26.79 in the last session, up 9.17% from day before closing price of $24.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21946035 shares were traded. MYOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MYOV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $23 from $12 previously.

On September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Merendino Lauren sold 1,703 shares for $25.20 per share. The transaction valued at 42,916 led to the insider holds 171,546 shares of the business.

Marek David C sold 11,156 shares of MYOV for $281,131 on Oct 18. The Principal Executive Officer now owns 425,636 shares after completing the transaction at $25.20 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Lang Matthew, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, sold 1,933 shares for $25.20 each. As a result, the insider received 48,712 and left with 358,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYOV has reached a high of $25.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MYOV traded on average about 968.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 823.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.22M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MYOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 4.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.97M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $409.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.