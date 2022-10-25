Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) closed at 1.58 up 11.27% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215616 shares were traded. SOPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Society Pass Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOPA has reached a high of $77.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5796.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOPA has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 88.73k over the past ten days. A total of 24.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.82M. Insiders hold about 37.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOPA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 579.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $520k, up 2,373.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.21M and the low estimate is $38.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 197.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.