Is Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $306.37 in the prior trading day, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at 316.22, up 3.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4812417 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $317.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $354.

On September 19, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $425 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when WARNOCK JOHN E sold 3,500 shares for $286.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,386 led to the insider holds 400,465 shares of the business.

WARNOCK JOHN E sold 1,200 shares of ADBE for $351,508 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 403,965 shares after completing the transaction at $292.92 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Ricks David A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $280.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 336,672 and bolstered with 5,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $699.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 340.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 410.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 469.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.91M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 6.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $3.28, while EPS last year was $3.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.45, with high estimates of $3.53 and low estimates of $3.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.73 and $13.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.52. EPS for the following year is $15.84, with 26 analysts recommending between $16.98 and $15.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.89B and the low estimate is $19.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.