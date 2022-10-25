Is Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $130.60 in the prior trading day, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at 137.87, up 5.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809909 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 256.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $147.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

On May 10, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $169.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $169 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Larson Luke sold 7,863 shares for $120.33 per share. The transaction valued at 946,168 led to the insider holds 281,883 shares of the business.

Kunins Jeffrey C sold 1,929 shares of AXON for $216,571 on Sep 27. The CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER now owns 199,561 shares after completing the transaction at $112.27 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kunins Jeffrey C, who serves as the CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER of the company, sold 1,271 shares for $112.42 each. As a result, the insider received 142,888 and left with 201,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $209.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 371.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.34M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 1.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $863.38M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.