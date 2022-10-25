Is Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $53.75 in the prior trading day, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed at 54.90, up 2.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5899476 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $69.

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Jensen Keith sold 39,440 shares for $50.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,994,430 led to the insider holds 4,541 shares of the business.

Jensen Keith sold 6,500 shares of FTNT for $343,778 on Aug 16. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,541 shares after completing the transaction at $52.89 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Xie Michael, who serves as the VP, Engineering & CTO of the company, sold 8,267 shares for $60.64 each. As a result, the insider received 501,308 and left with 29,772,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $74.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 795.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.77M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 11.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $744.3M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 38.50% over than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.