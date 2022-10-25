Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sysco Corporation (SYY) stock

After finishing at $80.05 in the prior trading day, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) closed at 81.51, up 1.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2945200 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 199.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 26, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $98.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Alt Aaron E bought 1,000 shares for $80.09 per share. The transaction valued at 80,090 led to the insider holds 14,220 shares of the business.

Bertrand Greg D sold 50,000 shares of SYY for $4,500,000 on Apr 21. The EVP now owns 32,324 shares after completing the transaction at $90.00 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Hourican Kevin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,018 shares for $86.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,451,548 and left with 88,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sysco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has reached a high of $91.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 510.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 506.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SYY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 10.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SYY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 70.70% for SYY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $18.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.85B to a low estimate of $17.64B. As of the current estimate, Sysco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.14B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.3B, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.32B and the low estimate is $70.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.