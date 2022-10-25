It’s a good day to be an Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shareholder

In the latest session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at 18.05 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $18.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12430455 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 08, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $15.

On May 11, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when GIC Private Ltd bought 3,898 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 116,940 led to the insider holds 4,499,514 shares of the business.

GIC Private Ltd bought 28,038 shares of AFRM for $844,785 on Apr 28. The 10% Owner now owns 4,495,616 shares after completing the transaction at $30.13 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, GIC Private Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 181,864 shares for $29.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,383,174 and bolstered with 4,467,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $176.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFRM has traded an average of 12.15M shares per day and 11.17M over the past ten days. A total of 288.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.51M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 27.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.46% and a Short% of Float of 15.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.32. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$3.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $354.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $368.8M to a low estimate of $346M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $261.78M, an estimated increase of 35.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $870.46M, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.