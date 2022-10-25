It’s a good day to be an Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shareholder

In the latest session, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) closed at 19.44 up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $19.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751453 shares were traded. CLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Core Laboratories N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $24 previously.

On September 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19.50 to $21.30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLB has reached a high of $35.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLB has traded an average of 429.81K shares per day and 399.42k over the past ten days. A total of 46.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.09M. Shares short for CLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 11.31, compared to 4.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.17% and a Short% of Float of 18.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLB is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for CLB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $125.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129.29M to a low estimate of $121.46M. As of the current estimate, Core Laboratories N.V.’s year-ago sales were $109.4M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.98M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.44M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $493.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.67M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $564.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.43M and the low estimate is $525.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.