It’s a good day to be an Weber Inc. (WEBR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Weber Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.03, down -4.01% from its previous closing price of $5.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577210 shares were traded. WEBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.75 from $7 previously.

On August 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when WSP Investment LLC sold 100 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 620 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Herr Hans-Jurgen sold 50,000 shares of WEBR for $386,265 on May 31. The See Remark now owns 376,540 shares after completing the transaction at $7.73 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Scherzinger Chris M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,100 and bolstered with 90,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEBR has reached a high of $18.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEBR traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 954.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.67M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WEBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 10.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.85% and a Short% of Float of 38.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $157.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $534.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.79M to a low estimate of $521.8M. As of the current estimate, Weber Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.91M, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.39M, a decrease of -20.80% less than the figure of -$20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $304.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217.23M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.