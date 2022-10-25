It’s an appealing income play to consider International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

After finishing at $25.58 in the prior trading day, International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) closed at 26.67, up 4.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150997 shares were traded. IMXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMXI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 06, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $21 from $20 previously.

On August 05, 2020, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Godfrey Adam P sold 21,000 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 541,511 led to the insider holds 1,803,351 shares of the business.

Wender Justin B sold 21,000 shares of IMXI for $541,511 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 1,803,351 shares after completing the transaction at $25.79 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Aguilar Joseph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $25.10 each. As a result, the insider received 627,538 and left with 35,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 36.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI has reached a high of $26.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 432.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 341.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.52M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IMXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 966.89k with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 826.27k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.83, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $135.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $137M to a low estimate of $132M. As of the current estimate, International Money Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.96M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $543.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $459.21M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663M and the low estimate is $622.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.