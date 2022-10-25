It’s an appealing income play to consider Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

The price of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) closed at 0.17 in the last session, down -3.85% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2038262 shares were traded. LKCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1747 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1470.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LKCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4144.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LKCO traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 728.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 362.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.56M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 7.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.