It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) stock

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) closed the day trading at 2.62 down -7.42% from the previous closing price of $2.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998751 shares were traded. CGNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNT has reached a high of $24.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2841.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGNT traded about 917.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGNT traded about 2.35M shares per day. A total of 67.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.90M. Insiders hold about 1.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 909.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.52 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $337.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.57M, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495M and the low estimate is $341.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.