Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) closed at 5.07 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535852 shares were traded. MIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MIST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Liebert Debra K. bought 4,000 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 21,040 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Liebert Debra K. bought 10,000 shares of MIST for $52,900 on Oct 20. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.29 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Pasternak Richard C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,000 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIST has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MIST traded on average about 509.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MIST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 326.19k with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.93.