Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $5.64 in the prior trading day, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) closed at 6.47, up 14.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631565 shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 03, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,508 led to the insider holds 116,525 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $23.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 358.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 480.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 11.23, compared to 4.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.37% and a Short% of Float of 10.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.51 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $16.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.05M, an estimated decrease of -40.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.11M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of -$40.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.88M, down -32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.