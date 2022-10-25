Telos Corporation (TLS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed the day trading at 10.25 up 0.20% from the previous closing price of $10.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684469 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $14.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Wood John B bought 125,000 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 871,250 led to the insider holds 4,441,118 shares of the business.

Wood John B bought 100,000 shares of TLS for $1,814,000 on Nov 17. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,795,563 shares after completing the transaction at $18.14 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Wright Jefferson V., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $26.17 each. As a result, the insider received 287,870 and left with 55,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $27.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLS traded about 451.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLS traded about 557.72k shares per day. A total of 67.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.24M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 2.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.