The name Chevron Corporation (CVX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) closed at 173.13 down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $173.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7005953 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chevron Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 85,300 shares for $164.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,989,993 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breber Pierre R sold 22,500 shares of CVX for $3,631,212 on Aug 23. The VP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 7 shares after completing the transaction at $161.39 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Breber Pierre R, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $158.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,557,475 and left with 7 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $182.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVX has traded an average of 8.94M shares per day and 7.41M over the past ten days. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 19.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVX is 5.68, from 5.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.52 and a low estimate of $4.65, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.14, with high estimates of $7.07 and low estimates of $3.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.65 and $12.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.64. EPS for the following year is $15.81, with 27 analysts recommending between $24.31 and $8.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63.94B to a low estimate of $55.17B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $35.94B, an estimated increase of 65.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.85B, an increase of 50.20% less than the figure of $65.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.63B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.03B and the low estimate is $190.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.