The name Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) closed at 68.47 up 3.41% from its previous closing price of $66.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1900057 shares were traded. FMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $86.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fomento’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has reached a high of $85.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FMX has traded an average of 620.71K shares per day and 685.2k over the past ten days. A total of 357.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.24M. Insiders hold about 79.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 552.72k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FMX is 1.14, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74B to a low estimate of $7.36B. As of the current estimate, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.44B, an estimated increase of 70.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.4B and the low estimate is $30.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.