The name Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) should be kept on your radar

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672703 shares were traded. PAYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paya Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 26, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 23, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 23, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 192.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYA has reached a high of $9.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAYA has traded an average of 430.64K shares per day and 484.04k over the past ten days. A total of 126.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.15, compared to 3.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.44M to a low estimate of $68.57M. As of the current estimate, Paya Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.69M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.4M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $304.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.