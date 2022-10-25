There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) can be one of them

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) closed the day trading at 4.74 up 3.95% from the previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646988 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4220.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Gomez Alfredo sold 2,167 shares for $6.84 per share. The transaction valued at 14,822 led to the insider holds 534,097 shares of the business.

Gomez Alfredo sold 10,000 shares of PRTS for $70,500 on Jun 14. The VP, General Counsel now owns 536,264 shares after completing the transaction at $7.05 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Gomez Alfredo, who serves as the VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 2,472 shares for $7.23 each. As a result, the insider received 17,873 and left with 546,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $17.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4528.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTS traded about 839.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTS traded about 989.08k shares per day. A total of 54.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.15M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.38, compared to 7.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 11.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $175.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.98M to a low estimate of $173.29M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.35M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.61M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.83M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $682.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $653.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.44M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.6M and the low estimate is $736.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.