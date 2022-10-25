There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) can be one of them

The closing price of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) was 53.90 for the day, up 4.13% from the previous closing price of $51.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650618 shares were traded. HWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HWC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On September 07, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on April 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Achary Michael M sold 2,032 shares for $51.43 per share. The transaction valued at 104,500 led to the insider holds 43,117 shares of the business.

Knight Cecil W. Jr sold 1,250 shares of HWC for $61,550 on Aug 01. The Chief Banking Officer now owns 30,260 shares after completing the transaction at $49.24 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, HAIRSTON JOHN M, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 26,473 shares for $47.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,248,316 and left with 201,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hancock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has reached a high of $59.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.76.

Shares Statistics:

HWC traded an average of 437.90K shares per day over the past three months and 678.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HWC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 2.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, HWC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 19.90% for HWC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.97 and $5.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.85. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.