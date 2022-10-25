There are many powerful catalysts in the market: LianBio (LIAN) can be one of them

The closing price of LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was 1.14 for the day, down -17.39% from the previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377460 shares were traded. LIAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 998,240 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,395,776 led to the insider holds 3,728,491 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 69,000 shares of LIAN for $215,970 on May 26. The Director now owns 2,730,251 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On May 25, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 315,600 and bolstered with 2,661,251 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIAN has reached a high of $16.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1444.

Shares Statistics:

LIAN traded an average of 235.86K shares per day over the past three months and 134.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.06M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LIAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1.17M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$1.76.