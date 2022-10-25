There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) can be one of them

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) closed the day trading at 525.96 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $522.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865778 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $534.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $524.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $560.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $565.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $565 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 4,025 shares for $473.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,907,810 led to the insider holds 25,350 shares of the business.

Wilson Thomas L Jr sold 582 shares of NOC for $280,524 on Aug 04. The CVP and Pres. Space Systems now owns 2,094 shares after completing the transaction at $482.00 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Warden Kathy J, who serves as the Chair, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $481.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,818,743 and left with 134,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $525.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $345.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 487.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 454.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOC traded about 830.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOC traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 155.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

NOC’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.92, up from 5.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.44 and a low estimate of $5.63, while EPS last year was $6.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.44, with high estimates of $7.11 and low estimates of $6.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.83. EPS for the following year is $27.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $28.48 and $26.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.67B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.01B and the low estimate is $37.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.