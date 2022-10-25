There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) can be one of them

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed the day trading at 25.81 up 8.22% from the previous closing price of $23.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10024224 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 382,500 led to the insider holds 434,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares of WMG for $379,700 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 444,341 shares after completing the transaction at $37.97 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.20 each. As a result, the insider received 332,000 and left with 454,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 86.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMG traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMG traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 514.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.32M. Insiders hold about 16.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 3.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

WMG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.51 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $6.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.