There is a good chance Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $82.42 in the prior trading day, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at 84.94, up 3.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11997741 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Deane Timothy M sold 29 shares for $91.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,652 led to the insider holds 87,532 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares of AMAT for $895,000 on Jul 07. The SVP, CLO now owns 83,169 shares after completing the transaction at $89.50 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Little Teri A., who serves as the SVP, CLO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $86.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,500 and left with 93,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $167.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 864.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 857.18M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 11.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.87 and $7.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.69 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.06B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.4B and the low estimate is $24.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.